Julie Rousseau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Rousseau, NP
Overview
Julie Rousseau, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Warwick, RI.
Locations
Associates in Primary Care857 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02888 Directions (401) 467-3115
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Never rushed, researched my concerns, polite, listens, motivating. Overall great experience over the past 10 years.
About Julie Rousseau, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427064542
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Rousseau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Rousseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Julie Rousseau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Rousseau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Rousseau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Rousseau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.