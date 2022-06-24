See All Nurse Practitioners in Warwick, RI
Julie Rousseau, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Julie Rousseau, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Warwick, RI. 

Julie Rousseau works at Associates in Primary Care Medicine in Warwick, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Primary Care
    857 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02888 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 467-3115
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Never rushed, researched my concerns, polite, listens, motivating. Overall great experience over the past 10 years.
    — Jun 24, 2022
    About Julie Rousseau, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1427064542
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Rousseau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Rousseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Rousseau works at Associates in Primary Care Medicine in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Julie Rousseau’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Julie Rousseau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Rousseau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Rousseau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Rousseau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

