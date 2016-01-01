Julie Rhodes, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Rhodes, NP
Overview
Julie Rhodes, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houma, LA.
Julie Rhodes works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Center Of The South8120 Main St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 262-7269
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Rhodes?
About Julie Rhodes, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790769628
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Rhodes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Rhodes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Rhodes works at
6 patients have reviewed Julie Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.