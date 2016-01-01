See All Nurse Practitioners in Houma, LA
Julie Rhodes, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houma, LA. 

Julie Rhodes works at Gastroenterology Center Of The South in Houma, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Center Of The South
    8120 Main St, Houma, LA 70360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 262-7269
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Julie Rhodes, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790769628
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Rhodes, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Rhodes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Rhodes works at Gastroenterology Center Of The South in Houma, LA. View the full address on Julie Rhodes’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Julie Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Rhodes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

