Julie Purisima has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Purisima, WHNP
Overview
Julie Purisima, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Locations
Virginia Complete Care for Women - Richmond7159 Jahnke Rd, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 231-9691
Ratings & Reviews
I love coming to see Jules. She is literally the best OB i have ever had. She's understanding, willing to help, and genuinely charismatic. When I had an accident during my pregnancy I told her about issues with my neck and back and she gave me a great physical therapy referral! I have been seeing her for over 7 years and I think shes awesome! The nurses are great as well as the waiting room very clean .
About Julie Purisima, WHNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1245520626
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Purisima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Julie Purisima. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Purisima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Purisima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Purisima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.