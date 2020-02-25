Dr. Pope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Pope, PHD
Dr. Julie Pope, PHD is a Counselor in Lawrenceville, GA.
Work in Progress LLC285 S Perry St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 373-3668
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
If you never received treatment from Dr Pope, you have no right to review her as a psychologist. She helped me change my life and let go of 20 year old rage. But as the joke goes: “How many psychologists does it to change a light bulb?” “Just one, but it has to want to change.” She’s good, which is why she’s booked solid.
- Counseling
- English
- 1447378344
