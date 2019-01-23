Dr. Pike has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Pike, PHD
Dr. Julie Pike, PHD is a Psychologist in Durham, NC.
- 1 1415 W NC Highway 54, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 699-5988
A brief, but natural and informative consultation on the phone was very helpful.
About Dr. Julie Pike, PHD
- Psychology
Dr. Pike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pike. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pike.
