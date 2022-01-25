Julie Perry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Perry, APRN
Offers telehealth
Julie Perry, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Julie Perry works at
Bluegrass Primary Health Care Center Inc.1306 Versailles Rd Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 259-2635
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Julie is very warm compassionate caring honest down to earth person that understands what you're going through. I see her for mental health, she is amazing. I have seen a few different nurse practitioners in Lexington and when I found Julie I knew that she was the one I would stay with. Above 5 *****. The office staff is also great.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194949156
Julie Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Julie Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.