Dr. Julie Paull, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Paull, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ellisville, MO.
Locations
Lisa Patt M DC267 Clarkson Executive Park, Ellisville, MO 63011
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Julie Paull is a top, well- respected psychologist in the community. Dr. Paull is known for providing holistic, evidenced-based, services, including individualized assessment, diagnosis, & treatment. Dr. Paull has been a godsend to my healing, relational trauma, ADD, family matters, medication, and higher brain living, restoring me to health and wellbeing. She provides an atmosphere of light and healing, She is approachable, knowledgeable, empathic, available, and effective. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Julie Paull, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013038413
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paull accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paull works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Paull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.