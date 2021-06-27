Dr. Mennen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Mennen, PHD
Dr. Julie Mennen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oceanside, CA.
Locations
- 1 3355 Mission Ave Ste 231, Oceanside, CA 92058 Directions (760) 439-1930
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is caring, thoughtful, and offers good insight. She really listens and shows you respect.
About Dr. Julie Mennen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093740631
