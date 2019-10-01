See All Counselors in Riverside, IL
Julie McDevitt, LCPC

Counseling
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Julie McDevitt, LCPC is a Counselor in Riverside, IL. They specialize in Counseling, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Macneal Hospital, Weiss Memorial Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.

Julie McDevitt works at Riverside Location in Riverside, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Location
    3200 Harlem Ave, Riverside, IL 60546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 728-1744
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    125 Windsor Dr, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 728-1744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Macneal Hospital
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital
  • West Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2019
    Julie is an excellent therapist a diamond in the rough. I feel understood, trust her and believe she can help me. In a short time, I have learned techniques to better communicate with my spouse. With her help, I am hopeful to realize a better relationship with my spouse both psychologically and spiritually. I look forward to our sessions and am grateful for her help.
    JJ — Oct 01, 2019
    Photo: Julie McDevitt, LCPC
    About Julie McDevitt, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710327788
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northeastern University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
