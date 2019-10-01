Julie McDevitt, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie McDevitt, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie McDevitt, LCPC is a Counselor in Riverside, IL. They specialize in Counseling, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Macneal Hospital, Weiss Memorial Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.
Julie McDevitt works at
Locations
-
1
Riverside Location3200 Harlem Ave, Riverside, IL 60546 Directions (630) 728-1744Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 125 Windsor Dr, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 728-1744
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Julie is an excellent therapist a diamond in the rough. I feel understood, trust her and believe she can help me. In a short time, I have learned techniques to better communicate with my spouse. With her help, I am hopeful to realize a better relationship with my spouse both psychologically and spiritually. I look forward to our sessions and am grateful for her help.
About Julie McDevitt, LCPC
- Counseling
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1710327788
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern University
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
