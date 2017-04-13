See All Counselors in Baton Rouge, LA
Overview

Julie Marks, LPC is a Counselor in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Julie Marks works at Family Therapy Clinic Inc. in Baton Rouge, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Therapy Clinic Inc.
    7656 Jefferson Hwy Ste 1A, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 927-2455
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 13, 2017
    I actually have referred her twice. She has an ability to be genuine & honest while tempering her responses with compassion & empathy. She's help me through the mist difficult time of my life, and has gone above & beyond to ensure my safety & healthy progression toward my recovery.
    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205009479
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Marks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Marks works at Family Therapy Clinic Inc. in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Julie Marks’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Julie Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Marks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

