See All Nurse Practitioners in Evart, MI
Julie Mardauss-Kahler, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Julie Mardauss-Kahler, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (73)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Julie Mardauss-Kahler, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Evart, MI. 

Julie Mardauss-Kahler works at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Medicine - Evart in Evart, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Medicine - Evart
    5991 95th Ave, Evart, MI 49631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julie Mardauss-Kahler?

    Nov 04, 2022
    Gret, well done
    Anonymous — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julie Mardauss-Kahler, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Julie Mardauss-Kahler, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julie Mardauss-Kahler to family and friends

    Julie Mardauss-Kahler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julie Mardauss-Kahler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Mardauss-Kahler, CNP.

    About Julie Mardauss-Kahler, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386743763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Mardauss-Kahler, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Mardauss-Kahler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Mardauss-Kahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Mardauss-Kahler works at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Medicine - Evart in Evart, MI. View the full address on Julie Mardauss-Kahler’s profile.

    73 patients have reviewed Julie Mardauss-Kahler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Mardauss-Kahler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Mardauss-Kahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Mardauss-Kahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julie Mardauss-Kahler, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.