Julie Mardauss-Kahler, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Mardauss-Kahler, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Evart, MI.
Julie Mardauss-Kahler works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Medicine - Evart5991 95th Ave, Evart, MI 49631 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Julie Mardauss-Kahler, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386743763
