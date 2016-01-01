See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Julie Maly, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Julie Maly, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Julie Maly works at My Choice Housecalls in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    My Choice Housecalls
    13927 Shipwreck Cir N, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 570-9404
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972536514
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Julie Maly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Maly works at My Choice Housecalls in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Julie Maly’s profile.

    Julie Maly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Maly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Maly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Maly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
