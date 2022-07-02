Dr. Mack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Mack, PHD
Dr. Julie Mack, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hanover, MA.
- 1 24 Rockland St, Hanover, MA 02339 Directions (781) 826-8228
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I’ve been working with her for over 10 years. She has helped me overcome what seemed like insurmountable problems. She is a dedicated, competent, caring person.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306912415
Dr. Mack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mack.
