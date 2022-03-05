Julie Macgregor, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Macgregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Macgregor, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Macgregor, PA-C is an Urology Physician Assistant in Meridian, ID.
Julie Macgregor works at
Locations
1
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7355
2
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian6195 E Hunt Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 448-7356
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Macgregor?
Julie was great, very kind, caring and explained everything to me. Everyone that I interacted with were extremely pleasant, very informative and I did not leave feeling confused. It was a pleasant experience, so Thank You!
About Julie Macgregor, PA-C
- Urology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1235565128
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Macgregor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Macgregor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Macgregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Julie Macgregor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Macgregor.
