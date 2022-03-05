See All Physicians Assistants in Meridian, ID
Julie Macgregor, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Julie Macgregor, PA-C

Urology (Physician Assistant)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Julie Macgregor, PA-C is an Urology Physician Assistant in Meridian, ID. 

Julie Macgregor works at Idaho Urologic Institute in Meridian, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian
    2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7355
  2. 2
    Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian
    6195 E Hunt Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7356

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julie Macgregor?

    Mar 05, 2022
    Julie was great, very kind, caring and explained everything to me. Everyone that I interacted with were extremely pleasant, very informative and I did not leave feeling confused. It was a pleasant experience, so Thank You!
    Dena — Mar 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julie Macgregor, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Julie Macgregor, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julie Macgregor to family and friends

    Julie Macgregor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julie Macgregor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Macgregor, PA-C.

    About Julie Macgregor, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Urology (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235565128
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Macgregor, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Macgregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Macgregor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Macgregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Julie Macgregor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Macgregor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Macgregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Macgregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julie Macgregor, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.