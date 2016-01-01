Julie Luterzo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Luterzo, NP
Overview
Julie Luterzo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Virginia School Of Nursing.
Julie Luterzo works at
Locations
Frederick Office165 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste F, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (888) 761-1967
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Julie Luterzo, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225199771
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC Wash DC
- University Of Virginia School Of Nursing
- Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
