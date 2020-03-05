Julie Longmire, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Longmire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Longmire, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Longmire, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Julie Longmire works at
Locations
-
1
East Scottsdale Medical Care10565 N 114th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 621-3505Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Longmire?
Julie is very knowledgeable and explains her suggested plan to help me feel better. I really appreciate the fact that she takes the time to listen to me and what I think is wrong when I'm not feeling well. Julie is truly focused on her patient's well being!
About Julie Longmire, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710384193
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Longmire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Longmire accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Longmire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Longmire works at
15 patients have reviewed Julie Longmire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Longmire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Longmire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Longmire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.