Julie Lawatsch, MPAS

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (19)
Overview

Julie Lawatsch, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY. 

Julie Lawatsch works at Gastroenterology Group Of Rochester in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology Grp Rochester
    2080 S CLINTON AVE, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 271-2800
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Julie was totally professional and concerned . She wanted the whole story, listened carefully, asked questions and together we developed a treatment plan. I’m extremely satisfied.
    Doug — Nov 15, 2022
    About Julie Lawatsch, MPAS

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699928770
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Lawatsch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Lawatsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Lawatsch works at Gastroenterology Group Of Rochester in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Julie Lawatsch’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Julie Lawatsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Lawatsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Lawatsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Lawatsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

