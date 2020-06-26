Julie Kintzing, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Kintzing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Kintzing, LCSW
Overview
Julie Kintzing, LCSW is a Counselor in Boulder, CO.
Julie Kintzing works at
Locations
Acupuncture Boulder LLC2975 Valmont Rd Ste 300, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 875-6207
- 2 8471 Turnpike Dr Ste 110, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 316-8658
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Julie to deal with my issues regarding my alcoholic spouse. Julie was extremely helpful in helping me understand my own behaviors which were counterproductive to my spouse's recovery. Julie was able to help me identify and understand the triggers that caused me to try to influence, direct and control my spouse's recovery. She was able to help me with techniques to more effectively deal with those triggers. And most importantly Julie helped me see that I could not drive my spouse's recovery, and trying to do so would likely damage it.
About Julie Kintzing, LCSW
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
Julie Kintzing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Kintzing accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Kintzing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Kintzing speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Julie Kintzing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Kintzing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Kintzing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Kintzing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.