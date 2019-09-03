See All Nurse Practitioners in Parkton, MD
Julie Kaczor, MSN Icon-share Share Profile

Julie Kaczor, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Julie Kaczor, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Parkton, MD. 

Julie Kaczor works at UM SJMG Health Park at Hereford in Parkton, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland St Joseph Health Park
    14A MOUNT CARMEL RD, Parkton, MD 21120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 491-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 03, 2019
Excellent! She is the most caring doctor I have ever encountered. I never feel rushed and she always listens. I avoided going to the doctors until I found her.
Kim — Sep 03, 2019
Photo: Julie Kaczor, MSN
About Julie Kaczor, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114911625
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Julie Kaczor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Julie Kaczor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Julie Kaczor works at UM SJMG Health Park at Hereford in Parkton, MD. View the full address on Julie Kaczor’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Julie Kaczor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Kaczor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Kaczor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Kaczor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

