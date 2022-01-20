See All Nurse Practitioners in Montgomery, AL
Julie Jenkins, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Julie Jenkins, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL. 

Julie Jenkins works at Jackson Endocrinology in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

    Jackson Clinicdr Stewart Tankersley
    1801 Pine St Ste 203, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 293-8877

  Jackson Hospital and Clinic
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Cigna
    Humana

    Jan 20, 2022
    Ms. Jenkins listens very well and values what is going on in your life. I appreciate her whole person approach to medicine.
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1194178772
    Troy University
    Julie Jenkins, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Julie Jenkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Julie Jenkins works at Jackson Endocrinology in Montgomery, AL.

    6 patients have reviewed Julie Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

