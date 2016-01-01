Julie Hughes, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Hughes, APRN
Overview
Julie Hughes, APRN is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC.
Julie Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Children's Health University Pediatrics - Northwoods2070 Northbrook Blvd Ste A16, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Hughes?
About Julie Hughes, APRN
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1003238221
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Hughes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julie Hughes using Healthline FindCare.
Julie Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Hughes works at
Julie Hughes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.