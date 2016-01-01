See All Audiology Technology in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Julie Honaker, PHD

Audiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Julie Honaker, PHD is an Audiology in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Honaker works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 293-6384
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balance Disorders
Dizziness
Electrodiagnostic Testing
Balance Disorders
Dizziness
Electrodiagnostic Testing

Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibular Disorders Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Julie Honaker, PHD

    • Audiology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1417146184
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

