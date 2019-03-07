See All Family Doctors in New Albany, IN
Julie Grannan, FNP

Family Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Julie Grannan, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. 

Julie Grannan works at Optum - Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network of Indiana LLC
    4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 941-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Julie Grannan, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639173594
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Grannan, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Grannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Grannan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Grannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Grannan works at Optum - Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Julie Grannan’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Julie Grannan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Grannan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Grannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Grannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

