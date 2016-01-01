Overview

Julie Goldman, LMHC is a Counselor in Northampton, MA. They specialize in Counseling, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Antioch New England.



Julie Goldman works at Rebecca Downing, LMHC, Northampton. MA in Northampton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.