Julie Galton, PSY
Offers telehealth
Julie Galton, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Oakton, VA.
Fairfax Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Co.2915 Hunter Mill Rd Ste 14, Oakton, VA 22124 Directions (703) 732-1234
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About 8 years ago I had a sexual anxiety which could have led me into a self destructive activity. Through my consultations with Dr. Galton I was able to deal with that anxiety and effectively achieve relief from it. Recently I had a slight recurrence of the thoughts causing that anxiety and the things I learned from Dr. Galton enabled me to effectively relieve that anxiety.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1326160771
