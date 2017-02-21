See All Clinical Psychologists in Oakton, VA
Julie Galton, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Julie Galton, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Julie Galton, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Oakton, VA. 

Julie Galton works at Fairfax Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Co. in Oakton, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfax Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Co.
    2915 Hunter Mill Rd Ste 14, Oakton, VA 22124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 732-1234
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julie Galton?

    Feb 21, 2017
    About 8 years ago I had a sexual anxiety which could have led me into a self destructive activity. Through my consultations with Dr. Galton I was able to deal with that anxiety and effectively achieve relief from it. Recently I had a slight recurrence of the thoughts causing that anxiety and the things I learned from Dr. Galton enabled me to effectively relieve that anxiety.
    Alexandria, VA — Feb 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julie Galton, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Julie Galton, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julie Galton to family and friends

    Julie Galton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julie Galton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Galton, PSY.

    About Julie Galton, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326160771
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Galton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Galton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Galton works at Fairfax Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Co. in Oakton, VA. View the full address on Julie Galton’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Julie Galton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Galton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Galton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Galton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julie Galton, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.