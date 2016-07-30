See All Family Doctors in Berlin, WI
Julie Fredrick, APNP

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Julie Fredrick, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berlin, WI. 

Julie Fredrick works at ThedaCare Physicians Berlin in Berlin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Berlin
    225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4611
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Julie Fredrick, APNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1932100849
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Medical Center Berlin

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.