Dr. Dupell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Dupell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Dupell, PHD is a Counselor in Norman, OK.
Dr. Dupell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Micheline Witjenburg Psyd Pllc1225 W Main St Ste 102, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 292-1000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dupell?
I have gone to Julie for almost 10 years. I was hospitalized for anorexia nervosa in high school and started going to Julie after I was discharged. She's very attentive and will listen to you. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Julie Dupell, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1891742599
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dupell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dupell works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.