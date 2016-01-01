Julie Dixon, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Dixon, LCPC
Julie Dixon, LCPC is a Counselor in Stevensville, MD. They specialize in Counseling, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola College.
721 on Main721 Main St Ste 100, Stevensville, MD 21666 Directions (410) 490-6852Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday2:30pm - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Value Options
- Counseling
- 28 years of experience
- English
- St. Elizabeths School
- Loyola College
- Towson University
Julie Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Dixon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Dixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.