Julie Cunningham, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Cunningham, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Julie Cunningham works at
Locations
Seven Hills Medical Group1901 S Cedar St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 212-0078
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I used to go to Stephen Hillis and was absorbed as a client of Julie, as she worked at Seven Hills Medical Group. I would recommend her (and have) to multiple people!
About Julie Cunningham, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053864652
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Cunningham accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Julie Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Cunningham.
