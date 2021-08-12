Julie Cima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Cima
Overview
Julie Cima is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Julie Cima works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffery W Adkins MD5404 Laurel Hills Dr, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 609-4039Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Cima?
I had to leave a review after I saw her grade at 1.0. I was at a really low point in my life and realized I needed help. I actually did use my company's EAC program for Julie so I am not sure what the other person's issue was. The first five sessions were free but because I really like her I have decided to continue and pay out of pocket. She amazes me every time I talk to her and I have had to tell her at the end of some sessions how smart she is when it comes to people. That only comes through a lot of experience. I have learned a lot about myself and am finally addressing issues that have gone on for years and ruined many relationships. She has made me more aware of what is going on within me and how to address those feelings. These changes have not gone unnoticed by those around me. It has really helped me a lot and I have a very positive outlook because of this. I highly recommend her.
About Julie Cima
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1851493142
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Cima works at
4 patients have reviewed Julie Cima. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Cima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Cima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Cima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.