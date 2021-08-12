See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Sacramento, CA
Julie Cima Icon-share Share Profile

Julie Cima

Marriage & Family Therapy
2 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Julie Cima is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA. 

Julie Cima works at Royo Eye & Laser Center in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
0 (0)
View Profile
Geri Goddard, MA
Geri Goddard, MA
4 (41)
View Profile
Kimberly Buksa, MA
Kimberly Buksa, MA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffery W Adkins MD
    5404 Laurel Hills Dr, Sacramento, CA 95841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 609-4039
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julie Cima?

    Aug 12, 2021
    I had to leave a review after I saw her grade at 1.0. I was at a really low point in my life and realized I needed help. I actually did use my company's EAC program for Julie so I am not sure what the other person's issue was. The first five sessions were free but because I really like her I have decided to continue and pay out of pocket. She amazes me every time I talk to her and I have had to tell her at the end of some sessions how smart she is when it comes to people. That only comes through a lot of experience. I have learned a lot about myself and am finally addressing issues that have gone on for years and ruined many relationships. She has made me more aware of what is going on within me and how to address those feelings. These changes have not gone unnoticed by those around me. It has really helped me a lot and I have a very positive outlook because of this. I highly recommend her.
    — Aug 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julie Cima
    How would you rate your experience with Julie Cima?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julie Cima to family and friends

    Julie Cima's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julie Cima

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Cima.

    About Julie Cima

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851493142
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Cima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Cima works at Royo Eye & Laser Center in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Julie Cima’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Julie Cima. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Cima.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Cima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Cima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julie Cima?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.