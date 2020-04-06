Dr. Julie Chicvara, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chicvara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Chicvara, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Chicvara, PSY.D is an Anxiety Disorder Specialist in Orland Park, IL.
Dr. Chicvara works at
Locations
Silgki Counseling Services11227 Distinctive Dr, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 473-2445Monday9:00am - 10:00pmTuesday9:00am - 10:00pmWednesday9:00am - 10:00pmThursday9:00am - 10:00pmFriday9:00am - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
This place is awesome! They are very kind, personable and they do great work. Dr. Chicvara is so knowledgeable about anxiety and different ways of treating it. She gave me different ways of dealing with my anxiety so in case something wasn’t clicking I had other ways to cope with it.
About Dr. Julie Chicvara, PSY.D
- Anxiety Disorders
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chicvara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chicvara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chicvara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chicvara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chicvara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chicvara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chicvara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.