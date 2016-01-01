Julie Bulford, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Bulford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Bulford, CRNP
Overview
Julie Bulford, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Julie Bulford works at
Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Internl Medcn Assocs4190 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Directions (412) 885-0100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Bulford?
About Julie Bulford, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841542834
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Bulford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Bulford accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Bulford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Bulford works at
Julie Bulford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Bulford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Bulford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Bulford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.