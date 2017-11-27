Dr. Julie Boyce, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Boyce, OD
Overview
Dr. Julie Boyce, OD is an Optometrist in Harrison, OH.
Dr. Boyce works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare10539 Harrison Ave, Harrison, OH 45030 Directions (844) 205-9922
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyce?
Dr Boyce is very thorough and professional. I really appreciated how she took the time and double checked my eyes to ensure nothing was wrong. She has also checked my children and did a wonderful job working with my 5 year old , who was afraid of the eye drops.
About Dr. Julie Boyce, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1245616101
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyce accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyce works at
Dr. Boyce has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.