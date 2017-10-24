Dr. Julie Bobholz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Bobholz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julie Bobholz, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.
Baycare Clinic Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation2845 Greenbrier Rd Ste 340, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8030
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
very help full with insurance problems
About Dr. Julie Bobholz, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Shands Hospital Univ Of Florida Hlth Sciences
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Dr. Bobholz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobholz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
