Dr. Bates accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julie Bates, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Bates, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Bates works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Driskill and Bates Psychology PA5212 75th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 794-3393Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bates?
About Dr. Julie Bates, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346313509
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bates works at
Dr. Bates has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.