Julie Atkinson, NP
Overview
Julie Atkinson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Julie Atkinson works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2286Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Julie Atkinson, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710115167
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Atkinson accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
