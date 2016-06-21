See All Counselors in North Canton, OH
Julie Arnold, LPC

Counseling
4 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Julie Arnold, LPC is a Counselor in North Canton, OH. 

Julie Arnold works at Gentle Shepherd Counseling Center in North Canton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gentle Shepherd Counseling Center
    1469 S Main St, North Canton, OH 44720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 499-3065
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2016
    I never thought that I needed counseling, I honestly didn't think it was worth it's while or would do any good. Julie has shown through her professionalism, Her need for God as much as any of us, and Julie's measure of insight that has been given to her by God, that she cares deeply for her clients. As far as I know, Only someone who trust both them selves and their career to God would be able to do that. And so anyone that reads this review knows, it's not easy to hear some of what is said.
    Aaron — Jun 21, 2016
    Photo: Julie Arnold, LPC
    About Julie Arnold, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235575929
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Arnold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Arnold works at Gentle Shepherd Counseling Center in North Canton, OH. View the full address on Julie Arnold’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Julie Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Arnold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

