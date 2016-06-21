Julie Arnold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Arnold, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Arnold, LPC is a Counselor in North Canton, OH.
Julie Arnold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gentle Shepherd Counseling Center1469 S Main St, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 499-3065
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Arnold?
I never thought that I needed counseling, I honestly didn't think it was worth it's while or would do any good. Julie has shown through her professionalism, Her need for God as much as any of us, and Julie's measure of insight that has been given to her by God, that she cares deeply for her clients. As far as I know, Only someone who trust both them selves and their career to God would be able to do that. And so anyone that reads this review knows, it's not easy to hear some of what is said.
About Julie Arnold, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1235575929
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Arnold works at
4 patients have reviewed Julie Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.