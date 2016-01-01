Julie Arnett, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Arnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Arnett, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Arnett, APRN is a General Surgery Specialist in Hayward, WI.
Julie Arnett works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic11134 N State Road 77, Hayward, WI 54843 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PreferredOne
- Sanford Health Plan
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Arnett?
About Julie Arnett, APRN
- General Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1386820090
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Arnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Arnett accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julie Arnett using Healthline FindCare.
Julie Arnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Arnett works at
2 patients have reviewed Julie Arnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Arnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Arnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Arnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.