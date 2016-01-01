Julie Archibald, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Archibald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Archibald, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Archibald, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Julie Archibald works at
Locations
Novant Health Arboretum Family & Sports Medicine7903 Providence Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 908-2989
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Julie Archibald, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1972046712
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Archibald accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julie Archibald using Healthline FindCare.
Julie Archibald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Archibald works at
