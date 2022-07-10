See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Julie Apfelbaum

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (3)
Overview

Julie Apfelbaum is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Julie Apfelbaum works at Betesh/Rubin/Vrooman in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Delancey Internal Medicine Washington Square
    800 Walnut St Fl 17, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 316-5151
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 10, 2022
    Julie has been such a refreshing change as a PCP. She takes time to listen and work through all of the issues I bring up. She's knowledgeable and solutions oriented. Very positive bedside manners, patient, and super helpful. The team at the clinic is wonderful all around.
    About Julie Apfelbaum

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528698495
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Apfelbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Apfelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Apfelbaum works at Betesh/Rubin/Vrooman in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Julie Apfelbaum’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Julie Apfelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Apfelbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Apfelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Apfelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

