Dr. Julie Anderson, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.
Thomas Anderson DO3040 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 428-4840
Dr. Julie Anderson is a gift from God. I have seen her for a few years, now. Each visit she takes the time to sit down, connect and truly listen to you. Through her excellent therapeutic communication and assessment skills, Dr. Anderson creates a tailored plan of care and never fails to educate the client. As somebody who works alongside physicians daily, I feel blessed that she is my health care provider.
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida
- University of Central Florida
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
