Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Adams, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Adams, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Edmonds, WA.
Locations
- 1 543 Main St Ste 104, Edmonds, WA 98020 Directions (425) 513-1600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgable on OCD. Really able to get at the root of obsessions and their associated compulsions. Explains the condition so well there are many insights and takeaways each visit.
About Dr. Julie Adams, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1700820644
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
