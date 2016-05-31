See All Counselors in Brookline, MA
Julide Lauck, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Julide Lauck, LMHC

Counseling
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Julide Lauck, LMHC is a Counselor in Brookline, MA. 

Julide Lauck works at Private Practice, Brookline, MA in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Private Practice, Brookline, MA
    1093 Beacon St Ste 304, Brookline, MA 02446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 834-2960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julide Lauck?

    May 31, 2016
    I recommended Julide to one of my friends already. She has a deep passion for counseling. I came to her due to my trouble to let go of past relationship hurts. By working with her, I became more aware of my subconscious fears, struggles, and thinking patterns. She listens deeply and carefully and always manage to find my blind spots and dig deeper. After each session, she would recommend me actionable advice. I would continue recommending her to people who I care about.
    Brookline, MA — May 31, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julide Lauck, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Julide Lauck, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julide Lauck to family and friends

    Julide Lauck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julide Lauck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julide Lauck, LMHC.

    About Julide Lauck, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568589455
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julide Lauck, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julide Lauck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julide Lauck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julide Lauck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julide Lauck works at Private Practice, Brookline, MA in Brookline, MA. View the full address on Julide Lauck’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Julide Lauck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julide Lauck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julide Lauck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julide Lauck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julide Lauck, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.