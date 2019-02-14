See All Nurse Practitioners in Bellingham, WA
Julianne Snell, ARNP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Julianne Snell, ARNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA.

Julianne Snell works at Barkley Women's Healthcare in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Barkley Women's Healthcare
    2075 Barkley Blvd Ste 230, Bellingham, WA 98226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 671-5700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Acne
Birth
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Acne
Birth

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • LifeWise
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Julianne Snell, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255424834
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    • SEATTLE PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julianne Snell, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julianne Snell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julianne Snell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julianne Snell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julianne Snell works at Barkley Women's Healthcare in Bellingham, WA. View the full address on Julianne Snell’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Julianne Snell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julianne Snell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julianne Snell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julianne Snell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

