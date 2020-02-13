Julianne Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Julianne Mitchell, LMFT
Overview
Julianne Mitchell, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Danbury, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 36 Mill Plain Rd Ste 306, Danbury, CT 06811 Directions (203) 205-0039
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Julie is hands down the best therapist I have ever had. I am so grateful I found her.
About Julianne Mitchell, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1265539852
Frequently Asked Questions
Julianne Mitchell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julianne Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Julianne Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julianne Mitchell.
