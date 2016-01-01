Julianne Ewen, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julianne Ewen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julianne Ewen, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Julianne Ewen, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univesity Of Kentucky|Univesity Of Kentucky|Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Julianne Ewen works at
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care3581 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40513 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1275515066
- Univesity Of Kentucky|Univesity Of Kentucky|Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Julianne Ewen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julianne Ewen using Healthline FindCare.
Julianne Ewen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Julianne Ewen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julianne Ewen.
