Julianne Ewen, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Julianne Ewen, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univesity Of Kentucky|Univesity Of Kentucky|Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Julianne Ewen works at CHI Saint Joseph Health - Behavioral Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    3581 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma

Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Julianne Ewen, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1275515066
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Univesity Of Kentucky|Univesity Of Kentucky|Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.