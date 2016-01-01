See All Clinical Psychologists in Long Beach, CA
Julianna Lyell, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Beach, CA. 

Julianna Lyell works at Julianna M Lyell PsyD in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Julianna M Lyell PsyD
    5175 E Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 103, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 221-4141
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Julianna Lyell, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255378006
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julianna Lyell, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julianna Lyell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julianna Lyell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julianna Lyell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julianna Lyell works at Julianna M Lyell PsyD in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Julianna Lyell’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Julianna Lyell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julianna Lyell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julianna Lyell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julianna Lyell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

