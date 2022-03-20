See All Psychiatrists in Medford, NJ
Juliana Miller, NP

Psychiatry
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Juliana Miller, NP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Juliana Miller works at Psychiatry Services in Medford, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry Services
    180 Tuckerton Rd Ste 11, Medford, NJ 08055

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Mar 20, 2022
I'm not understanding all this bad feedback on Juliana. She has helped me so much over the years. She has incredible empathy, she is of great advice and she has been a rock for me. She adjusts my meds when I ask her to do so and is just a wonderful person and professional. She has grown to know me and has always been supportive and there for me when I needed her. Again, not getting the negative reviews.
Anne Nixon — Mar 20, 2022
About Juliana Miller, NP

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1003853854
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
