Juliana Lima, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juliana Lima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Juliana Lima, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Juliana Lima, APN is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Juliana Lima works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group280 Main St Ste 103, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 696-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Juliana Lima?
About Juliana Lima, APN
- Headache Medicine
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1346721768
Education & Certifications
- Walden University
Frequently Asked Questions
Juliana Lima accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juliana Lima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juliana Lima works at
Juliana Lima speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
Juliana Lima has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Juliana Lima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juliana Lima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juliana Lima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.