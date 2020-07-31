Juliana Igbinosun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Juliana Igbinosun, NP
Juliana Igbinosun, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brookline, MA.
- 1 1223 Beacon St Ste A, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 879-0206
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Loved her. She helped me with my labs before starting weight loss. She also provided recommendation for VSG. Very friendly! Didn’t feel rushed like most docs!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417468463
